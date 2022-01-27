ProcessMAP Enables Sterling and Wilson in Digital Transformation, and Drive EHS and Sustainability Excellence

250+ solar construction sites leverage ProcessMAP's Mobile-First EHS software platform to keep workers safe and deliver reliable projects to its customers.

MUMBAI, India and FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMAP Corporation, the leading digitization and process transformation platform that empowers customers to minimize Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks, announced today that Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd. (Sterling and Wilson), one of the world's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, leverages ProcessMAP's digital transformation solutions to support its strategic HSE initiatives across all business units, globally.

Sterling and Wilson - A Global Leader in Business Operations and Worker Safety

Sterling and Wilson deliver projects across solar energy, turnkey data center, MEP-IEPC, transmission & distribution, hybrid and energy storage, COGEN plants, and diesel generators and panel manufacturing. With thousands of workers working on the project sites globally, Sterling and Wilson has always had a deep focus and steadfast commitment to providing safe and sustainable workplaces across their global construction sites and other facilities.

Leveraging Breakthrough Technology to Support a World-class HSE Vision

To support its commitment to achieve and sustain Zero Accident, and a vision to build on its matured processes, Sterling and Wilson partnered with ProcessMAP in 2019 to deploy a mobile-first EHS software platform, and accelerate the digital transformation of its global HSE processes at construction sites across 30+ countries. The company aims to achieve the following business objectives:

Establish standardization and process consistency across all construction projects and O&M sites

Accelerate Digitization of Key Processes with a 100% mobile solution to empower employees to bring efficiency and reduce human errors

Integrate Information and Data Silos to centralize data and gain a holistic view of EHS performance at every level of the organization

Drive Data-Driven Decisions via integrated analytics and data visualization

Mitigate Risk Exposure by proactively identifying deficiencies and implementing corrective actions

Sustain Compliance with the internal, customers' and external regulatory requirements

Institutionalize Knowledge to ensure critical people-centric knowledge are retained

Deliver safety in construction as a key differentiator by bringing in innovation

To realize these objectives, Sterling and Wilson adopted a comprehensive suite of ProcessMAP EHS solutions, including Incident Management, Audits Management, Sustainability Management, Risk Assessment, Hazard Reporting and Safety Suggestions, Behavior-Based Safety, Training Management, Permit to Work, among others.

In just over a year since going live with the solutions, the company has realized the following results:

100% transition of key safety processes such as inspection, hazard observation, Toolbox Talks, incident reporting, safe work permits, and others to mobile apps

Significant process transformations such as 250% increase of near-miss reported, and 145% increase in on-time incident investigation, among others

Comments on the News

"As a global construction leader, we drive innovation to deliver quality and safety in all our projects. Our long-term partnership with ProcessMAP demonstrates our commitment to our employees, contractors and customers. This EHS digital transformation initiative has enabled us to empower our team at all levels of the organization with key insights to keep workers safe. The rapid adoption of ProcessMAP's mobile platform across our 250+ project sites globally has been key for our transformation initiative," said Mr. Tirtha Chattopadhyay, Group Head-HSE at Sterling and Wilson.

"We are honored to support Sterling and Wilson in such a strategic business and technology transformation initiative," said Mr. Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation.

"This engagement continues to validate the versatility of the ProcessMAP's platform to meet the specific business requirements of customers in all major markets globally," added Mr. Ashish Mohanty, Head of Asia-Pacific, ProcessMAP Corporation.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP Corporation is a leader in data-intelligence-driven smart EHS software solutions, empowering global customers to make informed decisions today for a better tomorrow. Our platform gives customers the ability to automate, aggregate, track and analyze their business operations to drive the digital transformation of their ESG and EHS commitments. The ProcessMAP Platform includes solutions for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), Industrial IoT, and analytics to connect people, systems, assets, and the planet to drive a Sustainable Enterprise. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

