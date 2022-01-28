Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Appoints Chris Mijares as Chief Financial Officer to Lead the Company's Rapid Expansion <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading aesthetic plastic surgery center expands C-suite as it grows plastic surgery centers</span>

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenix Body Sculpting Institute , a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the west coast, today announced the hire of Chris Mijares as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Mijares will report directly to James M. Haefner, CEO and Founder of Athenix Body Sculpting Institute.

"Chris joins our organization at a pivotal time as we embark upon our national expansion," says James M. Haefner, CEO of Athenix Body Sculpting Institute. "He has an impressive track record of success in scaling high growth companies while delivering improved financial performance. We're honored to welcome him to our executive team as we grow our plastic surgery centers beyond the west coast."

Mijares is a highly experienced and accomplished CFO with experience building and leading organizations through rapid growth, change and restructurings. Prior to joining Athenix, Mijares was the Chief Financial Officer of a multi-state dermatology medical group comprised of 42 locations, where he played a key role in doubling the company's revenue and number of locations over the past 6 years. In addition to 12 years of experience in executive finance positions in the healthcare industry, Mijares has also held high profile financial roles at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Toyota Motor Sales and Ernst & Young.

A licensed Certified Public Accountant, Mijares holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Southern California and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the same university.

Athenix has five locations in Washington, Portland and California, with plans to expand nationally starting this year. To learn more about Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, please visit https://www.athenixbody.com/

Contact: etalley@athenixbody.com

