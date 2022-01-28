Caesars Sportsbook Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Louisiana Pelican State sports fans can now enjoy best-in-class rewards with every mobile sports wager they place on the Caesars Sportsbook app

NEW ORLEANS and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of in-person sports betting at its iconic properties Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City in October 2021, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook app is now accepting its first mobile sports bets in the Pelican State.

This launch builds upon Caesars' longstanding legacy in Louisiana, allowing Caesars Sportsbook to provide Louisiana sports fans and those who visit the state an elevated sports betting experience fit for royalty in the palm of their hands, as well as at its legendary Louisiana casino resorts.

"Launching our Caesars Sportsbook app on the first day mobile sports wagering goes live in Louisiana is a big moment for our legacy in the state," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Louisiana sports fans have shown us their passion for sports betting every day since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Our mobile app is ready to bring fans closer to the sports they love while offering the very best in rewards."

Starting today, eligible sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of launch offers and special odds boosts on their favorite local teams custom built for this historic moment:

Bet exactly $20 , get $300 in free bets, win or lose

Caesars is deeply rooted in Louisiana and uniquely positioned to deliver a best-in-class experience for sports bettors in the state through its many local partnerships, starting with its historic 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in the state that rewards sports bettors with every wager through its legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Bettors can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock exclusive hotel, food & beverage, entertainment, and gaming opportunities at Caesars destinations across the country – including resorts in Louisiana and at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – as well as bonus cash in the app. In Louisiana specifically, sports fans who bet with Caesars Sportsbook can take advantage of unique VIP sports experiences through the Caesars portfolio of partnerships including with the New Orleans Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans and LSU Athletics.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana runs deep, having successfully operated some of the state's most impactful casinos for nearly 30 years. Recently, the company committed to a $325 million transformation of its New Orleans property from Harrah's to Caesars. The company is also in the midst of rebuilding its Lake Charles property on shore with an aim to reopen it as Horseshoe Lake Charles.

When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location. Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City will also each open a brand-new state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook location in 2022, further bolstering Caesars' standing as the state's home team when it comes to gaming, entertainment, and now, sports betting.

Caesars Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and LSU Athletics, as well as the exclusive sports betting and odds provider for The Advocate and Times-Picayune, ESPN and CBS Sports. Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 21 states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country, including sportsbooks at top Louisiana gaming destinations Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

