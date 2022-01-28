ColdQuanta Wins 2022 SPIE and Photonics Media Prism Award

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it was recognized as a winner of the 2022 SPIE and Photonics Media Prism Award during a gala at SPIE Photonics West. The company was honored in the quantum category for its Albert quantum signal processing system that enables the design and prototyping of quantum products. ColdQuanta was selected from a competitive field of 120 applications across 18 countries.

ColdQuanta's Albert is a quantum sensing and signal processing engineering and design environment. The system provides powerful quantum capability to enable design and development of atomic-based devices and quantum circuits, reducing time-to-market and development costs by orders of magnitude. Unlike classical simulation tools, Albert is an emulator that enables ultra-cold quantum matter to be created and manipulated by remotely cooling, arranging and preparing atoms.

Researchers and technologists will use Albert to design and prototype sensors applicable to a wide range of industries including vehicle navigation and guidance, defense, quantum education and research, environmental monitoring and material and chemical development. Albert's core technologies are currently installed on the International Space Station as part of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's next-generation Cold Atom Laboratory.

"The quantum industry is going through a period of rapid innovation and transformation, and it was exciting to see ColdQuanta's technical leadership honored at the Prism Awards," said Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Information Platforms at ColdQuanta. "The time, cost, resources, and complexity involved in developing quantum-enabled products make quantum inaccessible for most organizations. Albert completely changes this dynamic by enabling the rapid prototyping and development of quantum devices within a powerful cloud-based environment. Using Albert, technologists can tackle design challenges that would otherwise be impossible."

The Prism Awards reflect the latest exciting developments, exponential growth, and rich technical innovations across photonics and photonics-enabled industries. Winners were selected by a panel of international judges including MKS Instruments' Marc D. Himel, the FDA's Zane Arp, Femto Blanc's Uri Abrams, iFocus' Adi Diner, Berkeley Catalyst Fund's Laura Smoliar, Engender Technologies' Cather Simpson, Luminate Accelerator's Sujatha Ramanujan, Notal Vision's Nishant Mohan, Teledyne Princeton Instruments' Jason McClure, and Chromacity's Shahida Imani.

