Euromonitor International Ltd. Ranks Herbalife Nutrition World's #1 Health Shake and Top Brand Across Six Health Categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has been named "The World's #1 Health Shake1" and "The #1 Brand in Active and Lifestyle Nutrition2" by Euromonitor International, an independent market research firm. The company also retains its top rank in the world in four other Euromonitor categories, including weight management and wellbeing3; and for the fifth consecutive year, the titles of being the world's top brand in weight management4, meal replacements5, and meal replacement and protein supplements combined6.

"Creating the best tasting, highest quality nutrition products that help people achieve their wellness goals is at the heart of what we do, and the reason consumers trust Herbalife Nutrition to help them improve their nutrition," said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.

Every year the company receives numerous product awards for its high-quality, science-backed products, from media, government agencies and consumer research companies. Some of the awards from the past year include:

United States : Selected as one of the Best Weight Loss Programs by Consumer Affairs as voted on by consumers.

China : Multiple awards including the National Award for Enterprises Demonstrating Quality and Integrity in Products and Services , awarded by the China Quality Inspection Association.

India : Recognized as the "Power Brand 2021" in the category of Overall Holistic Nutrition for Women by Femina, the first and most read women's English magazine in India .

Korea: For the tenth consecutive year, awarded the grand prize in the Health Functional Food Category by Digital Chosun Ilbo, a leading local media company and sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Russia : Product of the Year , awarded for High Protein Iced Coffee, awarded by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and the Moscow International Business Association (MIBA).

Taiwan : Symbol of Nutritional Quality , awarded by the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry to inform consumers which products meet top safety and quality standards.

United Kingdom / Ireland : Product of the Year , awarded for Tri-Blend Select in the nutrition supplement category. The award is driven by consumer votes.

Vietnam : Golden Product of Public Health Award , awarded by the Vietnam Association of Functional Food. Sixteen Herbalife Nutrition products were recognized for their quality, safety and effectiveness.

Belgium : Product of the Year, awarded for Collagen Skin Booster and Formula 1 Smooth Chocolate flavor. The award is driven by consumer votes.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

1 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Health Shake as per sports protein powder, sports protein RTDs, meal replacement, supplement nutrition drinks and protein supplements, combined % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

2 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Active and lifestyle nutrition defined as weight management and wellbeing, sports nutrition, and vitamins and dietary supplements definitions; combined % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

3 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Meal replacement category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

4 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Weight management and wellbeing category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

5 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Meal replacement category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

6 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Per Consumer Health 2022ed, Meal replacement and protein supplements definitions; combined % RSP share GBO, 2021 data.

