Chord Commerce Hires Mailchimp Veteran David Dewey as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord , the headless commerce and data platform for DTC brands primed to scale, today announced that David Dewey has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

"I am fired up about using my Data Science experience to help innovative brands take advantage of the smartest commerce stack in the world," said Dewey in his announcement about the new role.

Prior to joining Chord, Dewey spent nearly three years at Mailchimp (acquired by Intuit) leading the Data Science team. In that time, he worked to bring intelligent, data-driven optimization tools to its millions of users. David previously served as the VP of Enterprise Products at Pindrop, and the VP of Engineering at Bluebox Security. Dewey received a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute, and a PhD, Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology.

"As a tech-forward company, bringing David on as CTO is a critical moment in our growth," said Bryan Mahoney, Chord's CEO. "Having been in the CTO role myself, I have an extremely high bar when it comes to technical leadership and David has more than surpassed it. His deep data expertise and his vision for the future of commerce will be key to delivering on our mission of making brilliant commerce and data accessible to all."

Chord recently closed its $18M Series A funding and has been investing heavily in strengthening its leadership team, bringing on Patti Chan as Vice President of Product and Jamie Deveney as Vice President of Data (both formerly at Imperfect Foods), as well as Alex Nemeroff, founder of DTC agency Dynamo (acquired by Glossier) as Vice President of Marketing and Ivan Saragusti, former COO of Rapt Studio as Vice President of Partner Development. Chord works with a growing number of DTC brands in home, wellness, fashion, beauty, and food and beverage verticals globally.

About Chord

Chord is the API-first commerce and data platform powering innovative brands like Caraway, August, and Super73. With futureproof technology built on the most flexible, composable & comprehensive stack, Chord empowers DTC brands to deliver world-class digital experiences while acting on insights delivered by its embedded data infrastructure. For more information, visit chord.co .

