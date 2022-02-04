Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of Philip A. Williams and the Promotions of David A. Laird and Ellee P. Sibbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that Philip A. Williams, Senior Vice President, Finance, and a member of the Board of Directors, will retire from the Company effective February 4, 2022.

Mr. Williams joined the Company in 2002 and served as Vice President, Securities, from 2003 until 2017. Mr. Williams became Senior Vice President, Finance of the Company in April 2017. He was elected to the Board of Directors that same year and has served on the Executive Committee.

President, CEO and Chairman of the Board R. Philip Bixby thanked Mr. Williams for his service to the Company and his leadership through the years. "Phil has provided strong financial leadership throughout his tenure with the Company both in managing the Company's investments and in leading the Finance Department. We wish him the best in his retirement. We are also very pleased with the succession plan in place and look forward to the continued leadership of David Laird and Ellee Sibbing in their new roles."

Mr. David A. Laird has been elected to succeed Mr. Williams as Senior Vice President, Finance upon the effective date of Mr. Williams' resignation. Mr. Laird joined the Company in 1982 and has served in various positions through the years and as Vice President, Controller, since November of 2007. Mr. Laird has also been elected to the Board of Directors effective upon Mr. Williams retirement from the Board to fill that unexpired term. Mr. Laird will also serve on the Executive Committee.

Ms. Elishia ("Ellee") P. Sibbing has been elected to succeed Mr. Laird as the Company's Vice President and Controller effective upon the promotion of Mr. Laird. Ms. Sibbing has been with the Company since 2014 and has served as its Assistant Vice President and Assistant Controller.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

