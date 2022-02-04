Phanes Therapeutics' antibody patent granted

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology announced today that the company has been granted a patent (Patent No. US11,214,615) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Phanes has been focusing on innovative drug discovery and early development in immuno-oncology and has built a strong pipeline of intellectual properties. By the end of 2021, Phanes had filed a total of 17 patent applications, including 14 antibody patent applications and 3 technology platform patent applications.

"It usually takes a couple of years for a patent application to be approved. We believe this is the first of many patent applications that will be granted in major countries in the near future," said Dr. Hui Zou, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Phanes Therapeutics. "We have built a strong pipeline in immuno-oncology by leveraging our innovation and expect to file 3 INDs in 2022, including one best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs."

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome, and SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

