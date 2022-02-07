Achieve Your Health and Wellness Career Goals in 2022 with Maryland University of Integrative Health's Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Programs

MUIH became the first accredited acupuncture school in the nation in 1985. It now offers doctoral and master's degrees, and a graduate certificate in acupuncture and herbal medicine, as well as complimentary treatment sessions for community members.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupuncture emerged in Asia over 2500 years ago. It has spread and evolved, with influences from other regions of the world, and its popularity continues to increase around the globe. It is estimated that over 17 million Americans have tried or use acupuncture to achieve health and wellness. Acupuncture degrees and certificates are increasingly sought out by practicing physicians as well as students interested in providing complementary and integrative healthcare. There is a need for trained practitioners who are well versed in not only the proper techniques but also the health conditions and goals of their prospective patients. MUIH's graduate programs in acupuncture are designed to prepare practitioners to help their patients find and maintain balanced whole-person health, to practice in a variety of settings ranging from private practice to hospitals, and to be equipped with the business skills to establish and sustain a practice.

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the nation’s leading academic institutions for natural medicine. For nearly 40 years, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Maryland University of Integrat) (PRNewswire)

According to Grand View Research Inc., "The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 404.66 billion by 2028." Part of the reason for this unprecedented growth is acupuncture's proven efficacy in treating a variety of chronic conditions such as low-back pain, neck pain, and osteoarthritis/knee pain. In addition, it can reduce the frequency of tension headaches, prevent migraine headaches, and lessen certain symptoms associated with cancer treatments.

MUIH's doctoral and master's programs prepare students to achieve full clinical competency in acupuncture and to become highly skilled, integrative healthcare practitioners. Each program has unique characteristics that prepare students for different career tracks and aspirations. The graduate certificate provides acupuncturists with specialized skills and knowledge in the use of herbal medicine to enhance their practice and augment treatment outcomes. All MUIH's doctoral and master programs in acupuncture and herbal medicine blend acupuncture approaches from two healing traditions. At MUIH a uniquely harmonized blend of Constitutional Five Element Acupuncture (CFEA), Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and contemporary science form the basis for treating the whole person. The programs provide a comprehensive understanding of the classical and theoretical foundations of the field of acupuncture and introduce students to biomedicine from an integrative and holistic perspective.

"Much like my own work and the work of highly effective medical practitioners, the programs at MUIH draw upon ancient wisdom to create successful strategies for healing and wellness which is perfectly suitable for our modern societies," says MUIH Brand Ambassador Amy Riolo. These programs develop highly skillful and compassionate practitioners who offer acupuncture as a catalyst for healing and wellness, as well as for increased self-awareness and personal transformation. Additionally, the programs provide a solid foundation in career development, practice management, and the business skills necessary to build a practice or enter the workforce and participate in today's growing healthcare field.

MUIH also offers complimentary Auricular Acupuncture at their Main Campus weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Our master's level acupuncture students serve, while under the supervision of our licensed and experienced faculty, providing safe and effective auricular treatments. In the field of acupuncture, the ear is viewed as a map of the whole body, also encouraging healing emotionally and physically. The treatment aims to help you settle deeply into yourself, reminding participants how to relax and mend. Sessions are currently limited to 6 participants per seat. It is a drop-in/walk-in clinic and upholds the health and safety protocols that protect all participants from COVID-19, ensuring a safe, physically distanced and peaceful experience. To learn more about this community service, access the schedule here.

About MUIH

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care.

Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners and professionals to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science. MUIH has more than 20 progressive graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online.

In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, which delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year.

For more information about MUIH, please visit www.muih.edu or to schedule media interviews, presentations, or events, please contact aarnold@muih.edu.

