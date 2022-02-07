Alteryx Closes Acquisition of Trifacta

With Trifacta, Alteryx accelerates its journey to provide an integrated end-to-end, low code/no code analytics automation platform in the cloud, serving the needs of the entire enterprise

IRVINE, Calif., Feb 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced it completed its acquisition of Trifacta, a San Francisco-based company that offers cloud-first capabilities to help enterprises drive their analytics transformation at scale.

Trifacta has gained a strong footprint into the Global 2000 and large enterprises. With the acquisition, Alteryx will be uniquely positioned to offer large enterprises an integrated end-to-end, low code/no code analytics automation platform in the cloud, serving the needs of the entire enterprise: data analytics teams, IT/data engineering teams and business users.

"Trifacta brings game-changing integration with cloud data warehouses like Snowflake and purpose-built architecture for all three major public cloud providers, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx. "These capabilities will anchor and accelerate Alteryx's journey to the cloud by combining our industry leading analytics solution with Trifacta's cloud-native capabilities to offer unrivaled deployment options that meet the analytics needs of our customers."

Alteryx intends to combine its leading low code/no code analytics solution with Trifacta's cloud native capabilities to offer flexible deployment options — on-premises, hybrid and cloud — to meet enterprise customers' analytics needs. Alteryx will also continue to invest in its Designer and Server products, providing customers with deployment flexibility for their analytic workloads whether on premises, hybrid or in the cloud.

"Long known for its self-service capabilities for automating data access, preparation, analytics and data science processes, Alteryx has been steadily enhancing and expanding its platform to make it even more accessible and attractive to a wider base of customers," said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. "The combination with Trifacta's cloud-native platform will help improve appeal to data engineers and IT teams, while adding important cloud-native capabilities to accelerate adoption of its new cloud-based product portfolio."

Alteryx will provide additional commentary on the acquisition when the company reports its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and hosts a conference call to discuss these results. The call will take place Tuesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

