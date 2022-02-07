Composites One Names Al Dobbeck Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Composites One announced today that it has named Al Dobbeck Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Dobbeck will be stepping into the EVP and COO role after the recent appointment of Leon Garoufalis to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Al Dobbeck, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Composites One (PRNewswire)

Mr. Dobbeck recently served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Synergy55/Composites One. Prior to his CFO post he joined the company as Controller in 2011. At Composites One, Mr. Dobbeck has elevated financial services and operations support and provided a leadership role as the company works through an enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation. He is well respected by the many team members that contribute to the success of Composites One.

Before joining Composites One, Mr. Dobbeck spent six and a half years at Deloitte in his last position as Audit Senior Manager. He holds a master of accountancy degree from the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support our team members at Composites One in helping our customers grow their businesses," said Mr. Dobbeck.

Mr. Dobbeck will work closely with newly appointed President and CEO Leon Garoufalis as he transitions to his new role.

About Composites One

Composites One is North America's leading distributor of composites materials serving customers from more than 44 locations. Composites One provides composites fabricators and molders thousands of products from 600 of the industry's top suppliers through a technical sales, technical support, and customer service force that is the most knowledgeable in the industry. The company offers its customers a variety of value-added services that includes closed mold technologies, process enhancement guidance, regulatory compliance assistance and unmatched technical support. Composites One is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Find out more at www.compositesone.com.

