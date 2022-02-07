ILO Group Brings On Former U.S. Department of Education Official To Support Nationwide PK-12 Education Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILO Group , a women-founded national education strategy and policy firm, today announced that Ian Rosenblum has joined its senior leadership team as a principal. Rosenblum, who previously led the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Elementary and Secondary Education during the first year of the Biden Administration, will provide strategic planning and hands-on implementation support to education leaders and systems across the country as part of the nationwide PK-12 education recovery.

"Ian brings decades of education experience, having led major policy initiatives at the highest levels of government, and we are thrilled to bring his talent and expertise to our team here at ILO Group," said Lindsey Seltzer, ILO Group's Chief Communications Officer. "He will play a critical role supporting our nation's education leaders in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing equity in the leadership of our public school districts, and improving education outcomes for communities, families, and students nationwide. We have a real opportunity to help leaders reimagine and rewrite the playbook in American education to better serve all of our country's public school students, and Ian brings the know-how and strategic thinking to help drive this important work."

Founded in 2021 to help drive PK-12 systems' pandemic recovery efforts, ILO stands for "in-the-life-of" – a reference to how the firm gains a deep understanding of a leader's unique experiences, needs, and challenges, and co-creates solutions that are centered in their everyday realities. From safely reopening schools, to accelerating student learning, to supporting efforts to address students' mental health and wellbeing, ILO Group develops workable solutions for real-world challenges, then helps to implement and scale those solutions to amplify their impact. Much of ILO's work sits at the intersection of education and health, helping system leaders to grow the inter-agency and cross-sector partnerships between health and education departments that began during the pandemic. By cultivating a stronger and more permanent alignment and integration between health and school systems, ILO Group is working to keep schools open safely now, enable our systems to better serve all students, and prepare for the health and academic recovery needs that lie ahead.

Ian Rosenblum's proven track record is a perfect fit for ILO Group's mission and directive. Ian's work as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs Delegated the Authority to Perform the Functions and Duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education was focused on developing and implementing policy to support state and local education agencies to improve student achievement and support equitable access to ensure the success of every child, including through the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan. Prior to joining the U.S. Department of Education, Rosenblum was the founding Executive Director of The Education Trust–New York, a statewide policy and advocacy organization leading the charge on educational equity. He also previously served in the cabinets of two former governors, where he crafted and implemented statewide education policy across public K-12 education systems.

"This is a pivotal moment for our country's schools, and it's more important than ever to support the state and district leaders who are doing such critical and unprecedented work on the ground," said Ian Rosenblum. "I am honored and thrilled to be joining ILO Group and to be working alongside this extraordinary women-led team of former educators, cabinet leaders, policy advisors, and subject matter experts. I look forward to working with the team to help design and deliver solutions that address students' urgent academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs and the challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

About ILO Group

ILO Group is a women-founded education strategy and policy firm that partners with education leaders, their teams, and education-focused organizations to move their visions forward and accelerate student outcomes with a particular focus on our nation's PK-12 education recovery.

