Invitation to teleconference/audio transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/audio transmission on February 10, 2022 at 3.00 pm CET.
The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 and a Q&A session.
Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009265
US: +16467224902
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
