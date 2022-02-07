Peter Thiel to Retire from Meta Board of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that Peter A. Thiel, Partner at Founders Fund and PayPal co-founder, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thiel has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2005 and will continue to serve as a director until the date of the Annual Meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Meta) (PRNewswire)

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said: "Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company -- from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world. Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions. He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we've always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests. I'm grateful he's served on our board for as long as he has, and I wish him the best in his journey ahead."

Thiel, who joined Meta's board in April of 2005, said: "It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg's intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era."

Meta's other current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Robert M. Kimmitt, Meta's Lead Independent Director and Senior International Counsel at WilmerHale LLP; Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Drew Houston, Co-Founder and CEO, Dropbox, Inc.; Nancy Killefer, Retired Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Meta; Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.; and Tony Xu, Co-Founder and CEO, DoorDash, Inc.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts

Investors:

Deborah Crawford

investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:

Ryan Moore

press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meta