Catapult Customers Play Both Sides of the Big Game

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Both football teams playing on Sunday will be using Catapult (ASX: CAT) solutions to inform player performance and tactical team strategies as the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are clients of the company, which is the global performance technology leader in elite sports.

"We see their choice to use Catapult solutions as a testament to the competitive advantage our technology provides."

The NFL is the highest level of American football in the world, proving the critical role of Catapult's solutions in the workflows of the most elite teams. Catapult has been a partner to the NFL since 1996.

"We are proud of our longstanding work with NFL teams, and it's been immensely rewarding to see it evolve from select individuals in the earlier days to now serving the entire league," said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. "These are some of the most talented and competitive teams in the world, and we see their choice to use Catapult solutions as a testament to the competitive advantage that our technology provides. We hear from our NFL customers that Catapult's ability to show teams what they cannot see on film or from the sidelines is incredibly powerful in how they make decisions. We look forward to watching on Sunday, knowing they're in good hands with our technology."

This is the first year that Catapult has been working with all 32 teams in the NFL. Fifteen teams are multi-solution customers, using both performance data and video analysis, granting them a holistic view with comprehensive insights on athlete and overall team performance.

The Catapult Vector wearable product provides teams with extremely accurate performance data using GPS and LPS tracking technology, heart-rate monitoring, and inertial sensors. Catapult Vector also allows NFL teams to leverage Catapult's unique position-specific algorithms for Quarterbacks and Linemen so they can go beyond traditional metrics to understand the positional demands of football and answer even more specific performance questions. When combined with Catapult's video analysis solution which allows for efficient, high-quality capturing and sharing of practice film, teams can use objective data to inform the most important coaching decisions, avoid injuries, and return injured athletes to play faster.

In addition to serving the entire NFL, Catapult also works with a majority of the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA Division I, which is the highest level of collegiate football in the U.S., including all four teams in this year's College Football Playoffs, and all five champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC collegiate conferences.

