Guidefitter Introduces Hosted Outfitter Websites

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Great American Outdoor Show, Guidefitter announced hosted Outfitter Websites, an all-new solution for professional hunting and fishing outfitters to significantly upgrade the presence of their outfitting business online, without the website maintenance hassles and expense that have plagued many outfitters for years. Outfitters can sign up for the new service starting today.

With clean, beautiful design templates and extremely fast performance, these mobile friendly and search-engine-optimized websites bring an affordable and extremely simple-to-maintain solution to outfitters looking to stand out online with less effort. Outfitting businesses can continue using their current website addresses, preserving their existing website traffic, and securely collect client leads and communicate with prospects easily. Finally, all content, including price lists, photos and more, is easily managed through a simple interface on computers, tablets or phones.

"At the core of the outfitting industry are thousands of small business operators who have dedicated their lives to do what they love in the outdoors," said Cheyenne Wallace, guide and outfitter liaison at Guidefitter. "Part of our mission at Guidefitter is to support these professionals with the tools they need to run a highly successful outfit with less effort, which is why I'm excited about today's announcement. With more clients researching trips online and seeking more self-help online, it's more important than ever for outfitters' websites to stand out above the competition."

Outfitter Websites also include additional features:

Multiple contributors including guides, spouses, and other authorized persons can collaborate to add and maintain website content

All content is seamlessly synchronized with the outfitter's business listing on Guidefitter.com

Easy to understand website metrics, including website visits and more

"I spend over 260 days a year in the field as an outfitter and professional bear guide," said Tyler Kuhn, owner of A-Team Outfitting based in Palmer, Alaska. "I love my Outfitter Website by Guidefitter because it provides that professional edge I need in my business and it's so easy to use, which is important because I'm not a software-tech person. I can update photos and trips at any point right from my phone, and the site does the rest of the work. I'm also excited about Guidefitter's plans for ongoing improvements for the websites this year. They have a robust roadmap in place that will add even more value to my business."

Outfitters who sign up before June 1, 2022, get an entire year of hosting for free. After that, pricing starts at $99 a year. To learn more about Outfitter Websites powered by Guidefitter or to sign up, please visit www.guidefitter.com/outfitter-websites or call (512) 215-4530 M-F, 7a – 5p mountain time.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor-industry professionals and other consumers who enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros, and consumers engage in a common digital community, and a marketing and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro-purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love, and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumers benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else—true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Kenetrek Boots, Weatherby, Polaris Ranger, and First Lite Hunting Apparel, work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

