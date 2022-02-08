HSBC Integrates with Bloomberg AIM to Deliver Enhanced Post-Trade Efficiency

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC and Bloomberg today announced their collaboration to offer a seamless post-trade workflow through product and data integrations, delivering a more streamlined front-to-back user experience for mutual clients.

This integration brings together Bloomberg AIM, a leading investment and order management system, with HSBC's middle office technology and operational expertise to help support efficient real-time trade management processes, including matching and settlement. As a result, clients are provided with trade lifecycle transparency to deliver actionable insights to their front office, risk and operations teams. The offering is now live and available to Bloomberg clients that outsource their middle office operations to HSBC.

Clients will benefit from higher straight-through processing rates and data accuracy, minimizing operational risks and costs while maintaining oversight of the end-to-end process. These capabilities are the first of a series of ongoing integrations between Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions and HSBC as a part of overall strategy to drive additional simplicity, transparency, and insights into the investing and servicing lifecycle.

"We see this as a natural evolution to our strategy of providing connectivity directly to our clients' preferred front office solutions. In addition to providing ongoing transaction status visibility to our clients, it will also enable a faster on-boarding time for those clients that choose to utilise the Bloomberg AIM front office system," said Alan Plom, Global Head of Middle Office for Securities Services, HSBC.

"As a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for the buy-side, Bloomberg is proud to work with HSBC and other leading asset servicers to provide our clients with access to data, technology and workflows they need to make critical investment decisions," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Product at Bloomberg. "These integrations drive operational efficiency for our clients and reduce risk and costs by providing them with optionality, flexibility and collaboration to support their needs in an evolving market."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds. Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. PORT has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally. Bloomberg's post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions.

