Lindt LINDOR Celebrates Valentine's Day with New Limited-Edition Dark Strawberry Chocolate and Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate Truffles These Enchanting Chocolates are Perfect for Gifting, Sharing and Savoring

STRATHAM, N.H., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the popularity of Lindt LINDOR's perennial Valentine's Day favorite – the classic Milk Chocolate truffle, Lindt has introduced its new limited-edition Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffles and announced the seasonal re-release of its Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffles, just in time for Valentine's Day.

These delicious truffle flavors are holiday exclusives and available nationwide for a limited time only. With their elegant Valentine's Day-themed packaging, these Lindt LINDOR truffles are the perfect chocolate to elevate your Valentine's Day celebrations and to share with your loved ones.

The new Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffle perfectly combines a silky strawberry filling enveloped by a thin layer of decadent dark chocolate. The highly popular Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffle is also making its return this Valentine's season and features a delicate white chocolate shell wrapped around a strawberry cream center.

Every Lindt LINDOR truffle embodies the passion and expert craftsmanship of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers. The Lindt LINDOR recipe was created more than 70 years ago as a chocolate bar, but it wasn't until 1967 -- almost 20 years after the recipe was invented -- that the round LINDOR truffle took its current form. From there, the Lindt Chocolatiers have built upon the Classic Milk Chocolate truffle and developed a variety of delicious truffle flavors, including exclusive seasonal favorites available only during certain holiday periods.

"Lindt LINDOR truffles are an indulgent treat, with their irresistibly smooth-melting filling and delicate chocolate shell. For this year's new Valentine's Day limited-edition truffle, our Chocolatiers were inspired by the unique flavor pairing found in chocolate dipped strawberries and created the decadent Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffle," says Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "They are the perfect little indulgence for yourself, a gift to delight someone special, or to simply share with friends and family."

Consumers can find Lindt LINDOR truffles in both classic and seasonal flavors at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.lindtusa.com .

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 29 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 13,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.02 billion in 2020. Lindt & Sprüngli USA operates more than 40 of its own Lindt shops in the U.S. and maintains a wide distribution network through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

