REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will present in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:



Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.