Relevent Sports Group Awarded to Sell UEFA Champions League Media Rights in U.S. Deal continues to strengthen RSG's influence in global soccer as a key player in media rights ownership and representation

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevent Sports Group (RSG), the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia, today is proud to announce it has been awarded to market the media rights in the United States for UEFA men's club competitions headlined by its flagship UEFA Champions League for the 2024-27 cycle.

RSG will sell the media rights in the United States for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League.

RSG was awarded the rights by UEFA and the European Club Association after a competitive bidding process in which the additional global rights were retained by TEAM Marketing for the next three-year cycle, the first in an expanded Champions League that will include more matches.

"We are honored to represent the UEFA brand and European football clubs in the largest media market in the world as part of this landmark deal," said Danny Sillman, Relevent CEO. "Relevent has expanded its influence in the global football industry becoming a key player in media rights ownership and representation, in addition to our proven track record helping grow the LaLiga brand in North America and creating an international platform for clubs producing record setting matches with the International Champions Cup."

The news comes after RSG brokered two media rights deals for LaLiga worth $2 billion, a $1.4 billion deal in the U.S. and Canada with ESPN, and a $600 million deal in Mexico and Central America with Televisa/SKY.

In 2018, Relevent signed a 15-year collaboration with LaLiga to create LaLiga North America, a 50-50 joint venture which serves as the league's exclusive representation in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America for all business and development activities including TV/media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of the league in those territories.

Originally founded in 2012 by RSE Ventures, Relevent Sports Group has produced and marketed the International Champions Cup (ICC) since 2013, while adding the Women's ICC and ICC Futures in 2018.

Soccer continues to grow in the lucrative United States market with media rights deals escalating in price. The Premier League recently inked a six-year deal with NBC to retain broadcast rights worth almost $2 billion.

ABOUT RELEVENT SPORTS GROUP

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup, the summer's largest men's club tournament featuring the world's best teams in iconic venues, the WICC, and ICC Futures, a youth tournament for the top clubs in the world. Regarded as one of the most influential privately-owned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new digital properties and the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.

