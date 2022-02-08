SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXPANDS GLOBAL SPORTS BETTING LEADERSHIP WITH AZERBAIJAN NATIONAL LOTTERY SPORTS KICKOFF

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has launched large-scale retail and digital sports betting and lottery operations in Azerbaijan. The national lottery, Azerlotereya, launched sports betting in mid-January with Scientific Games' technology as part of a 10-year agreement for the exclusive supplier of retail and digital lottery instant games, draw games, sports, and an omni-channel lottery gaming system.

The Azerbaijan sports launch expands Scientific Games' global leadership in sports betting and its ongoing, successful partnership with Demirören, the operator of the national lottery, Azerloterya.

"In Azerbaijan, we sought a proven, scalable solution for both retail and online betting," said Sinan Oktay, Board Member of Demirören Holding. "Our partnership with Scientific Games has had great success in other large markets, and together we are offering a modern experience for bettors that will deliver strong results to the government of Azerbaijan."

The national lottery was founded in 2001 under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan. With a population of 10 million, the Eurasian nation has deep roots in sports, including a strong history of hosting important events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku and four high-profile matches in the recent European Football Championship.

"Congratulations to all involved with the success of the national lottery in Azerbaijan and the new sports betting launch. We appreciate the vision and trust Demirören has in our lottery expertise, systems technologies and ability to serve a large, multi-channel lottery market," said Pat McHugh, Chief Executive Officer for Scientific Games Lottery. "We believe that Scientific Games offers a powerful sports betting solution that is tailored for government lotteries requiring a large-scale retail and digital betting program."

A long-time sports betting supplier in international markets, Scientific Games most recently launched sports betting with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation and in Turkey through a joint venture with Demirören. Serving 80 million people across a network of nearly 5,000 retailers, Turkey's sports betting program has quickly become the world's largest state-sponsored sports betting business. Scientific Games is also known for launching the first full-scale lottery sports betting in the U.S. with the Delaware Lottery in 2018. The company currently provides sports products and services to multiple jurisdictions in Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Since 1973, Scientific Games provides games, technologies and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting.

About Demirören Holding

Demirören Holding is one of Turkey's leading conglomerates in media, energy, tourism, education and games of chance sectors. Since 2019 it also has become one of the world's prominent companies in game of chance sector by managing Iddaa (Turkish sports monopoly), Milli Piyango (Turkish lottery monopoly), Misli.com (online betting agent) and Azerlotereya (Azerbaijani lottery monopoly and sports betting operator)

About Azərlotereya

"Azərlotereya" Open Joint Stock Company has been founded by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 23, 2001. The management of "Azərlotereya" has been handed over by YMT Sans B.V." Company, a subsidiary of the Turkish company "Demirören Şans Oyunları Yatırımları A.Ş." on August 25, 2021, according to the agreement signed with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

