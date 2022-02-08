Three IT By Design Executives Capture Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognitions Honorees cited for their continued positive influence on the managed service provider channel

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MMSP), is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sunny Kaila, Founder and CEO, Kam Kaila, President, and Javid Khan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Integrator, to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Sunny Kaila founded ITBD in 2003 in New York City and has since grown it into the largest privately held MSP in the nation. It is the leading talent solutions provider for MSPs across the globe and currently has 500 employees on three continents. He has earned numerous industry and humanitarian awards, including the 2013 Humanitarian Award from the Kidney Urology Foundation of America. He hosts a popular weekly podcast series, "Sunny's Silver Linings", that features guests who provide valuable thought leadership for MSPs.

ITBD President, Kam Kaila, joined the company in 2005 and is the visionary for ITBD's Build IT Brand, which includes community and education platforms – Build IT University and Communities of Practice – and ITBD's annual conference, Build IT LIVE, which has been designated a "Top 50" channel event. She is the recipient of numerous accolades for channel excellence, multiple "Woman of the Channel" honors, and was named an "Influencer of the Year" in 2018.

ITBD's CTO and Integrator, Javid Khan, has been with the company for 15 years. He has extensive experience in IT solution designing, compliance audits and remediation, and business continuity/disaster recovery solutions. CRN had previously recognized him as one of its Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders for 2020.

"It's always honorable to be named a Channel Chief, but this year it's an extra thrill to have three of our leaders recognized," said Sunny Kaila. "The success of ITBD is partly due to these team members' dedication to our vision of being an organization grounded in honesty, hard work, customer service, lifelong learning, and genuine partnership."

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

