Drum Capital Management completes acquisition of Excel Interior Door, LLC

STAMFORD, Conn. and HARTSELLE, Ala., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drum Capital Management ("Drum") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Excel Interior Door, LLC ("Excel Door"). Trident, a New York-based private equity firm, partnered with Drum as an equity investor. The transaction closed on January 20, 2022.

Drum Capital Management based in Stamford, CT, is a diversified private equity investment management firm that has invested more than $1.5B of capital throughout its 17-year history in control equity and credit securities. Drum has decades of operating and investing experience in various commercial industries in North America. Excel Door will be the 7th home building products and the 54th operating business acquired by Drum Capital for its Funds.

Excel Door, headquartered in Hartselle, AL, is a leading manufacturer of interior wooden doors. Led by industry experts, Excel Door produces more than 20,000 doors per week and is known for exceptional product quality, faster order fulfillment rates, and excellent customer service. The Company sells to a diverse range of wholesale building product customers that supply builders across the spectrum of new construction and remodeling for single and multi-family residences.

Brothers Ron and Russ Hulse led a consortium of local investors to acquire the Excel Door facility after it was shuttered in 2010 during the aftermath of the Recession. While competitors downsized, Excel Door brought back former and new employees while gradually building a diverse base of customers across underserved segments of the interior door market. Excel Door now has over 70 employees while serving more than 80 different building product customers annually and is well positioned to continue growing its production capabilities under the transitioning management team.

"I am pleased that we have found an experienced partner to support the future success of Excel Door. We are thankful to those who believed in Excel Door and supported its growth to this stage, and I am excited to see the Company's future growth," said Ron Hulse, retiring CEO of Excel Door and lifelong door industry veteran.

Chris Ayala, Managing Director of Drum led the transaction, said "It is a tremendous opportunity to continue the legacy of Ron and Russ as the new owners of Excel Door. Excel is a unique opportunity, the type of company and management team that we look to work with in supporting the business' next stage of growth and success."

About Drum Capital Management

Drum Capital was founded in 2005, and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. The Drum Capital team has invested in 54 operating businesses since its founding. Mr. Scott Vollmer, the Firm's Founder and Chief Executive Officer is a pioneer and industry veteran within deep value, control turnarounds and distressed investing. Mr. Vollmer is joined on the investment team by senior investment specialists, Christopher Ayala, Edwin Camson, Joseph Russick and Matthew Lugar, each of whom brings unique investment experience and operational capabilities to the team. Drum Capital portfolio companies benefit from its Operations Group, a robust network of operating partners, who provide valuable insight and expertise throughout the investment process, from due diligence to post-investment operations.

ABOUT TRIDENT

Trident is a private equity firm focused on acquiring US-based small businesses across three core sectors: Healthcare, Consumer, and Industrials. For more information, please visit www.trident.co.

Contact: Christopher Ayala, ayala@drumcapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Drum Capital Management