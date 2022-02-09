NEC Invests in CropX as it Goes Beyond Irrigation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corp (OTCMKTS: NIPNF), a multinational corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, that specializes in communications infrastructure technology, announces a strategic investment in CropX, a global leader in digital farm management solutions.

NEC's investment comes after a successful implementation with CropX technologies and NEC's CropScope, its agricultural ICT Platform on tomato's sustainable farming. The CropX technology suite offers farmers and agribusinesses powerful decision and planning tools accessible via a web and mobile app. CropX harnesses real-time soil data and satellite imagery to guide farmers to higher yields with lower inputs, supporting wise land and water stewardship, a win-win for farmers and the Earth.

Teruyuki Nakajima, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Business Development Division, NEC Corporation: NEC has been continuously developing and providing solutions that contribute to the cultivation through our AI farming advising platform 'CropScope'. By having an alignment with powerful tools by CropX, we will be creating new values for agricultural production, helping to overcome social issues such as climate change and food safety concerns.

CropX CEO Tomer Tzach: It is an exciting day when a happy customer becomes an investor, especially when that customer is NEC Corp, a transformative force at the forefront of technology innovation for over a century. This investment shows an aligned vision for future farming sustainability and validation of the great benefits CropX can bring to NEC's farmer-customers worldwide.



About CropX

Since 2015, CropX has been helping farmers everywhere grow more with less - less water, less labor, less energy, and less stress. Its technologies and cloud-based platform offer advanced farm intelligence to farmers in over 40 countries, across all the arable continents, on over 75 crop types. With experienced teams of agronomists, data scientists, and engineers, CropX is committed to improving and simplifying digital tools for profitable and sustainable farm management. Learn more at https://www.cropx.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

