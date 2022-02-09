STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA has appointed Andreas Ewertz as its new CFO. Ewertz has worked at SCA since 2017, where he has been responsible for investor relations and served as head of business control for business areas Publication Paper and Pulp, respectively.

Ewertz, who will become a member of SCA group management, will take up the position as CFO on May 1, 2022. Prior to his employment at SCA, Ewertz worked in a number of different roles at Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Ewertz, born in 1987, holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University.

Ewertz replaces current CFO, Toby Lawton, who is leaving his position for personal reasons.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Edholm, Senior Vice President Communications, +46 (0)73 730 86 89

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3501477/1531833.pdf SCA appoints new CFO https://news.cision.com/sca/i/andreas-ewertz--sca,c3009392 Andreas Ewertz, SCA

View original content:

SOURCE SCA