Shamrock SZN brings the pop of green we're all craving heading into spring

Shamrock Shake® and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® Returning to McDonald's® USA on Feb. 21 Shamrock SZN brings the pop of green we're all craving heading into spring

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the countdown to everyone's favorite SZN begin! Join us in welcoming back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake®, but also the fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Feb. 21.

Shamrock Shake dessert highlighting the Color of the Season, Shamrock Shake Green, hex code number CBF2AC. (PRNewswire)

The only thing more refreshing than the delicious taste of a Shamrock Shake is the way that minty green hue makes the 'will-winter-ever-end' blues go away. In our 50+ years of serving up this tasty treat, we've never given away the secret ingredient that makes ~Shamrock Shake green~ so iconic. Until now...

#cbf2ac

No, we didn't just spill Shamrock Shake on our keyboard – that's the hex code for the unmistakably minty color of Shamrock SZN.

For years, Shamrockers across the country have gone green to show their love for this delicious dessert... from getting minty fresh manicures to proudly repping their Shamrock-inspired gear. And now, we're helping all our fans make it #cbf2ac official.

When the Shamrock Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry make their return to U.S. menus later this month, show us how you're celebrating with #cbf2ac and #ShamrockShakeSZN!

And starting Feb. 21, our Shamrock green hex code just might unlock another tasty secret. That is, if you know where to look. Be one of the first to figure out the mystery and you could get a little something special from us.

It HAS been a full year since we've offered these fan favorites, so in case you need a refresher:

The Shamrock Shake – creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping.

The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry – the perfect combo of vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces. This menu item first debuted in the U.S. during 2020 Shamrock Shake SZN, and now it's back by popular demand.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Contact:

Morgan O'Marra

morgan.o'marra@us.mcd.com

McDonald's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC