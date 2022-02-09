Vinci Brands Announces Protective Case Solutions for New Samsung Galaxy S22 Devices

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced a range of protective case solutions from Incipio for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The diverse lineup of modern, fashionable cases is underscored by superior drop protection, antimicrobial properties, as well as 5G and wireless charge compatibility for reliable, everyday use. Available in popular colors and styles, the lineup of cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra balance innovation and sustainability for consumers to protect their new device in style.

Incipio cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 series have also been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

"With the launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, we are excited to offer our best-selling cases under the Incipio brand," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "Continuing our commitment started last year, we are also proud to incorporate recycled materials into100% of our S22 protective cases and packaging to provide consumers with more sustainable options for protecting their technology."

Incipio cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices feature up to 14-feet of drop protection, antimicrobial technology that eliminates up to 99% of surface bacteria, anti-scratch resistance, and 5G and wireless charge compatibility.

Incipio Duo (MSRP: $34.99 ) – Made with recycled materials, the Incipio Duo provides superior device drop protection up to 12-feet with two-piece construction and Impact Struts technology that absorbs shock. Available in Black, Dark Denim, Slate Gray and Salsa Red with a premium soft-touch feel.

Incipio Grip (MSRP: $44.99 ) – Boasting drop protection up to 14 -feet and made with recycled materials, the Grip case is easily the best option for butterfingered consumers. Multi-directional raised grips along the exterior and corners are designed to keep the phone in hand and prevent slippage from all directions. Available in Black, Midnight Navy, and Red.

Incipio Organicore Clear (MSRP: $44.99 ) – The world's first 100% compostable plant-based, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal/Clear. Through Incipio's partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects , for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation. (MSRP:) – The world's first 100% compostable plant-based, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal/Clear. Through Incipio's partnership with, for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation.

Each Incipio case for Samsung Galaxy S22 devices incorporates Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester , a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content1. Tritan Renew is made through innovative molecular recycling technology to break down plastic waste to create pristine new material, thus diverting waste from ending up in landfills, incinerators, or in the ocean. To help reduce the number of products going to landfills each year, Vinci Brands also provides consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case in partnership with Close the Loop USA .

Availability:

Incipio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are available now at Incipio.com , with select cases also available at Verizon.com and Verizon stores nationwide.

1The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

