Care Angel Continues Leadership Team Expansion Welcoming Mike Twigg as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in digital health engagement and collaboration using AI and voice nurse assistant technology, today announced the appointment of Mike Twigg as chief revenue officer and executive vice president of global sales. Mr. Twigg brings to the position over 32 years of experience leading and mentoring teams and driving substantial growth in client asset size and annual revenue. Earlier in his career he was highly instrumental in pioneering several flagship products for Wolters Kluwer, one of the largest providers of compliance solutions to financial institutions in the world with annual revenues of $4.6 billion. His leadership background in spearheading growth initiatives and developing stronger, sustainable relationships will translate in his role with Care Angel, where he will be responsible for serving large clients while providing strategic guidance, extending sales and expanding market share. In Mr. Twigg's previous role he consistently exceeded sales performance goals across approximately 44 top tier national accounts.

"Mike's extensive experience as a sales industry veteran is expected to be an invaluable asset to Care Angel as we continue to advance our next-generation cognitive technology services, accelerate our sales efforts and move up market to acquire larger payer clients and expand our footprint across health systems and more mature provider groups," said Bud Flagstad, Care Angel CEO. "He brings to the role a substantial track record of successfully driving complex enterprise sales. The Care Angel team is looking forward to building off those achievements as we go to the next level."

Mr. Twigg earned his BS in Psychology from the University of Michigan and has received numerous professional recognitions for high performance throughout his career as well as several Innovation Awards in a Global Competition.

"The Care Angel solution is truly a game changer - capable of addressing many of the critical issues facing healthcare and society today, especially during this trying pandemic, delivering personalized service to those that need it, when they need it, where they need it and at a lower cost, "said Mr. Twigg. "I am excited to join the company's executive team at a time of such positive transformation for the company in terms of the growth opportunities but also in the potential to use AI cognitive technology to upend how patients are engaged and their conditions are monitored, and at tremendous scale that was previously not possible."

About Care Angel

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

