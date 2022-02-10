Deep Instinct Welcomes Two New Cybersecurity Experts to Executive Leadership Team New Vice President of Product and Vice President of Research & Development to Lead Deep Instinct's Technology Roadmap

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Instinct , the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, today announced the addition of two recognized security experts to its executive leadership team. Yariv Fishman joins as Vice President of Product, and Ofir Arkin joins as Vice President of Research & Development (R&D) to help the company further develop its technology roadmap for 2022 and beyond.

"Yariv and Ofir are joining the Deep Instinct team with their own unique experiences and invaluable qualifications that will help integrate our technology roadmap into the next chapter of our company growth," said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder at Deep Instinct. "We're laser-focused on revolutionizing the cybersecurity industry one day at a time and bringing in the best talent available enables us to accomplish this goal across all industries and geographies."

As the VP of Product, Fishman is responsible for driving Deep Instinct's product strategy, vision and roadmap execution towards market leadership across a number of cyber domains ranging from Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) to Cloud Security.

Fishman brings more than 20 years of leadership experience specifically focused on cybersecurity. Prior to joining Deep Instinct, Fishman held leadership positions at Microsoft, where he led the Cloud App Security product portfolio, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, and initiated the global MSSP and security partner program for Azure Security. Prior to Microsoft, Fishman was Head of Product Management for Cloud Security at Check Point, leading the Cloud Guard product portfolio. He also initiated and led SanDisk's Enterprise Security products, protecting and managing removable storage.

"As Deep Instinct continues to disrupt the security industry with our purpose-built deep learning threat prevention capabilities, we are also expanding our reach from the endpoint into the cloud, protecting workloads and applications with the only deep learning based cybersecurity framework," said Fishman. "Plus, given the shortage of security professionals and the growing pain of alert fatigue, we are planning to use this framework to substantially reduce the effort needed from security professionals to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks."

As the new VP of R&D, Arkin will be responsible for the delivery of Deep Instinct's product and platform vision to market. Arkin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity. He has a strong reputation for bringing cutting edge technologies to market, in which several of these have been industry firsts.

Prior to joining Deep Instinct, Arkin's career has previously bridged academia, consulting, and executive management positions. Most recently, Arkin spent more than three years at Forcepoint, where he was the Vice President and General Manager of the User and Data Protection business unit. Before Forcepoint, Arkin was VP of Security for Mellanox Technologies and held various roles within McAfee (Intel Security), such as VP Global Chief Architect and VP & CTO of the Security Management Business Unit. He was also the Founder and CTO of Insightix, which McAfee acquired in 2012.

"I'm extremely passionate about building great products that solve real customer problems," said Arkin. "Using transformative deep learning threat prevention capabilities, Deep Instinct is significantly improving the customer experience by reducing risk and improving day-to-day operations like no other."

Deep Instinct has expanded rapidly over the past year and continues hiring the talent needed to meet the growing demand for deep learning-driven security solutions across the world. To learn more about this leadership expansion, please visit: https://www.deepinstinct.com/company/leadership-team.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world's first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack—providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com .

