Forever Oceans strengthens leadership team with Chief Operating Officer industry veteran

GAINESVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, today announced that aquaculture veteran Ross Gordon joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. The appointment comes as Forever Oceans builds out its production capacity and enters a new growth phase following the historic award of the world's largest offshore concession for sustainable aquaculture in Brazil.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ross to the team, as we expand our operations and bring new offers to market," said Bill Bien, CEO of Forever Oceans. "His extensive experience in building and operating large scale aquaculture operations, and leading cross-cultural teams will accelerate our growth, helping us to become the world's premier sustainable seafood company."

Ross Gordon brings 25 years of international experience in aquaculture and has a strong track record in leading marine operations, biological research, and offshore and onshore production.

Prior to Forever Oceans, Ross was the CEO and President of Baja Aqua Farms. He led the company's operational functions from marine and aquaculture operations through to its R&D programs. He also developed a multi-channel go-to-market strategy, helping it to achieve exceptional growth in both sales and market share globally. Earlier in his career, Ross held senior operational roles with Clean Seas Seafood Ltd., a leading producer of Yellowtail Kingfish in Australia.

Ross has a BSc honors degree in Aquaculture from the University of Tasmania, an MBA from the University of South Australia, and a Master of Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

About Forever Oceans

Forever Oceans is a leading innovator in sustainable seafood. Our mission is to provide a new way for the world to produce delicious, sustainable seafood that's good for people and the planet. We know sustainable aquaculture, we know conservation and apply unique innovations. These include deep ocean enclosures where everyday tasks are automated using advanced systems. They ensure our operations are efficient, integrated with the environment and supportive of local communities. Forever Oceans was recently named one of America's most innovative seafood companies by Seafood Source.

Our Research and Technology Center is in Hawaii, and we have operations in Panama, Brazil, and Indonesia. Our sustainable seafood will be in US restaurants in early 2022. Learn more about Forever Oceans at ForeverOceans.com.

