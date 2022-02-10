GentiBio Appoints Industry Veteran Chuck Silberstein as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GentiBio, Inc., a biotherapeutics company developing engineered regulatory T cells (Tregs) therapies for immunology, today announced the appointment of Chuck Silberstein, M.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned biotechnology and life sciences executive and licensed physician, Silberstein brings nearly 20 years of experience in investment and capital management, corporate strategy, and business development to the company. In his role as CFO, he will be responsible for directing the company's financial planning, strategy, and stewardship.

"Chuck infuses a unique and deep understanding of clinical outcomes into his approach to leading companies through crucial stages of development and expansion, and he is a vital addition to the company as we continue to progress in our business," said Adel Nada, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of GentiBio. "We are excited to welcome him to our growing team of experts in cell therapy and synthetic biology as we advance solutions for patients with autoimmune, alloimmune, autoinflammatory, and allergic diseases."

Before joining GentiBio, Silberstein served as CFO and Head of Business Development at Applied Therapeutics and as Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at Allergan, where he led the Ophthalmology Business Development program. His finance and investment acumen were shaped during his time as Executive Director and U.S. Healthcare Analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management, Portfolio Manager and Equity Healthcare Analyst at The Boston Company Asset Management, and Vice President at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He earned his M.D. with Distinction in Research in developmental neurobiology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"I am thrilled to be joining GentiBio at this exciting stage of its development," said Silberstein. "This is a unique opportunity to work with an innovative team that is focused on making transformational therapies a reality for patients with difficult to treat immune and inflammatory diseases.

About GentiBio, Inc.

GentiBio, Inc., is a biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and immunology to develop engineered regulatory T cells programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GentiBio's autologous and allogeneic engineered Tregs platform integrates key technologies needed to successfully (re)establish immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing Treg therapeutics. GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that can be used to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overactivity and/or malfunctioning of the immune system. To learn more, visit www.gentibio.com.

