Hilb Group Acquires Philadelphia-based Wharton Surety Consultants, Expands Presence in the National Surety Marketplace

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with Wharton Surety Consultants and added to its portfolio, expanding the company's growing presence in the Philadelphia area. The transaction became effective December 31, 2021.

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Wharton specializes in surety and fidelity bonding. Serving clients nationwide, Wharton maintains relationships with over 20 different sureties across a broad range of markets. Agency Principal Eric Follman and his team of surety professionals will join the Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"We take great pride in the relationships we have developed with our clients over the past 30 years," said Eric Follman. "We are excited now to grow the offerings we provide our clients through our partnership with the Hilb Group – adding national resources to build on our local relationships."

"Wharton Surety brings extensive experience and knowledge in surety and fidelity bonding – a strong complement to build on our expertise and offerings for our clients," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our company and look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

