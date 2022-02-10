InMode Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues of $110.5 million , an increase of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 73% of quarterly revenues, while 17% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

Record GAAP net income of $52.7 million , compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $55.2 million , compared to $39.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.61 , compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.64 , compared to $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2020

Total cash position of $415.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Record full year revenues of $357.6 million , an increase of 73% as compared to 2020; 72% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 20% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 8% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

Record GAAP net income of $165.0 million , compared to $75.0 million in 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $176.3 million , compared to $89.1 million in 2020

Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $1.92 , compared to $0.89 in 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.05 , compared to $1.06 in 2020

112% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2020

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenues $110,540 $75,187 $357,565 $206,107 Gross Margins 85% 86% 85% 85% Net Income Attributable to

InMode Ltd. $52,685 $36,114 $164,971 $75,030 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.61 $0.43 $1.92 $0.89 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Gross Margins 85% 86% 85% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $55,193 $39,850 $176,317 $89,143 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.64 $0.47 $2.05 $1.06

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, other income related to IP transactions and related tax adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Management Comments

"We are proud to report not just another record quarter and year, but also a quarterly milestone as we significantly surpass the $100 million mark in revenue," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Throughout the year, we continued to grow our global footprint by adding 17 new countries. As we expand outside of the U.S. and open new subsidiaries like the one, we recently launched in Italy, we continue to evaluate the Omicron effect on all of our territories and on the business in 2022."

"This year has been an exciting journey and set new goals for the development team," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO, and co-founder of InMode. "We have created an array of opportunities to innovate and expand our technologies into the women's health market with the successful launch of EmpowerRF."

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America said: "The record number of consumable sales in the U.S. and globally is a testimony of the impressive growth in adoption and frequency use rates of our platforms. We estimate that this number will continue to grow as physicians and patients alike endorse our unique technology."

"The launch of our latest platform, EmpowerRF, began a new direction for InMode into the women's health space," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer of InMode. "We diligently invest resources in developing our clinical studies and are encouraged by the growing number of peer review publications supporting our strong scientific data and achievements."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $110.5 million, an increase of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"The increase in revenues was driven by the continued success of our core, minimally invasive technology and elevated by the launch of new products in the U.S. in the second half of 2021," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode. "Additionally, we gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 69% year-over-year."

"Patients seeking minimally invasive treatments at unprecedented levels resulted in revenue growth from consumables and services by 78% year-over-year. The last several quarters have exemplified InMode's dedication to maintaining healthy gross margins, where we successfully maintained 85%, despite global supply challenges. We have integrated this as part of our company target model, ensuring that each additional new product will allow us to support this level of margin. As we continue to enter new markets and geographies, we'll focus on expanding our marketing capabilities to support our growth trajectory," concluded Yair Malca.

Revenues outside the U.S. represented 33%, with Asia, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the fourth quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 85% and 86% for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 49%, compared to 47% in the fourth quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 51% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expenses.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $52.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $36.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share(1), in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1), in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2021 were $357.6 million, an increase of 73% as compared to 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our minimally invasive platforms. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 112% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin for 2021 was 85%, like the gross margin in 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2021 was 85%, similar to the gross margin in 2020.

GAAP operating margin for 2021 was 47%, compared to the operating margin of 35% in 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2021 was 50%, compared to the operating margin of 42% in the full year of 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to the company's accelerated growth during 2021.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $165.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $75.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share(1), in 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $176.3 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the full year of 2021, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $89.1 million, or $1.06 per diluted share(1), in the full year of 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits of $415.9 million.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $ 415 million and $ 425 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $199 million and $204 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.06 and $2.11

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, other income related to IP transactions and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies more effectively. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, Feb. 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162779/f0769e8c28

Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PO3NtmAD

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/ . A replay of the conference call will be available from Feb. 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to Feb. 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 4618253

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Phone: (949) 305-0108 Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Phone: (917) 607-8654 Email: ir@inmodemd.com

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES 110,540 75,187 357,565 206,107 COST OF REVENUES 16,847 10,575 53,592 30,849 GROSS PROFIT 93,693 64,612 303,973 175,258 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 2,528 2,260 9,532 9,467 Sales and marketing 35,286 25,239 119,353 86,532 General and administrative 2,527 1,673 8,411 6,418 Other Income (800) - (800) - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 39,541 29,172 136,496 102,417 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 54,152 35,440 167,477 72,841 Finance income, net 118 1,228 525 3,291 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 54,270 36,668 168,002 76,132 INCOME TAXES 1,585 598 2,928 1,107 NET INCOME 52,685 36,070 165,074 75,025 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests - 44 (103) 5 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 52,685 36,114 164,971 75,030









NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):







Basic 0.63 0.48 2.03 1.04 Diluted 0.61 0.43 1.92 0.89 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)







Basic 83,234 75,185 81,445 72,114 Diluted 86,384 84,778 86,017 84,185

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 68,136 68,938 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $296,243 and $141,544, respectively) 294,530 142,007 Short-term bank deposits 53,248 49,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,107 and $672, respectively 20,236 10,499 Other receivables 12,938 3,575 Inventories 21,026 14,983 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 470,114 289,591 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 768 477 Other receivables - 2,894 Deferred income taxes, net 1,334 64 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,321 1,153 Property and equipment, net 1,404 982 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,427 6,170 TOTAL ASSETS 478,541 295,761





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 8,779 6,410 Contract liabilities 13,805 11,900 Other liabilities 29,266 16,720 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 51,850 35,030 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,751 1,988 Other liabilities 4,831 2,910 Operating lease liabilities 3,307 358 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,889 5,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES 62,739 40,286





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 415,802 255,475 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 478,541 295,761

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 52,685 36,070 165,074 75,025 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 139 109 517 416 Share-based compensation expenses 3,124 3,231 11,962 12,845 Allowance for doubtful accounts 141 (24) 516 442 Loss on marketable securities, net 142 3 175 5 Finance expenses (income), net (375) (614) 1,223 (625) Deferred income taxes, net (379) 556 (770) 1,729 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 1,934 5,667 (10,544) (4,416) increase in other receivables (1,982) (1,687) (6,400) (2,647) increase in inventories (1,848) (112) (6,043) (5,575) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (105) 2,127 2,369 2,708 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (2,056) 113 14,138 4,830 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 1,473 (3,852) 2,668 (5,512) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,893 41,587 174,885 79,225 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits (7,000) (6,000) (73,090) (55,699) Proceeds from short-term deposits 7,000 - 69,180 34,810 Purchase of fixed assets (182) (35) (939) (463) Purchase of marketable securities (70,560) (50,295) (273,834) (169,689) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 39,935 29,950 118,577 147,736 Net cash (used in) investing activities (30,807) (26,380) (160,106) (43,305) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repurchase of ordinary shares (23,444) (17,218) (35,365) (17,218) Exercise of options 540 1,528 20,343 4,776 Net cash (used in) financing activities (22,904) (15,690) (15,022) (12,442) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 26 586 (559) 733 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (792) 103 (802) 24,211









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 68,928 68,835 68,938 44,727 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 68,136 68,938 68,136 68,938

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues by Geography:















United States 74,215 67% 53,725 71% 237,263 66% 149,488 73% International 36,325 33% 21,462 29% 120,302 34% 56,619 27% Total Net Revenue 110,540 100% 75,187 100% 357,565 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues by Category:















Capital equipment revenues 98,595 89% 68,458 91% 319,239 89% 185,320 90% Consumables and service revenues 11,945 11% 6,729 9% 38,326 11% 20,787 10% Total Net Revenue 110,540 100% 75,187 100% 357,565 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimally Invasive 74 70 73 64 68 65 71 73 72 59 71 62 Hands-Free 23 6 17 35 10 28 27 7 20 39 10 32 Non-Invasive 3 24 10 1 22 7 2 20 8 2 19 6

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Other Income

Related to IP

Transactions Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 110,540 - - 110,540 75,187 - 75,187 COST OF REVENUES 16,847 (304) - 16,543 10,575 (140) 10,435 GROSS PROFIT 93,693 304

93,997 64,612 140 64,752 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 2,528 (442) - 2,086 2,260 (132) 2,128 Sales and marketing 35,286 (2,120) - 33,166 25,239 (2,829) 22,410 General and administrative 2,527 (258) - 2,269 1,673 (130) 1,543 Other Income (800) - 800 - - - - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 39,541 (2,820) 800 37,521 29,172 (3,091) 26,081 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 54,152 3,124 (800) 56,476 35,440 3,231 38,671 Finance income, net 118 - - 118 1,228 - 1,228 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 54,270 3,124 (800) 56,594 36,668 3,231 39,899 INCOME TAXES 1,585 - (184) 1,401 598 (505) 93 NET INCOME 52,685 3,124 (616) 55,193 36,070 3,736 39,806 Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - 44 - 44 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 52,685 3,124 (616) 55,193 36,114 3,736 39,850















NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):













Basic 0.63



0.66 0.48

0.53 Diluted 0.61



0.64 0.43

0.47 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)













Basic 83,234



83,234 75,185

75,185 Diluted 86,384



86,519 84,778

84,980

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Other Income

Related to IP

Transactions Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 357,565 - - 357,565 206,107 - 206,107 COST OF REVENUES 53,592 (1,108) - 52,484 30,849 (520) 30,329 GROSS PROFIT 303,973 1,108

305,081 175,258 520 175,778 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 9,532 (1,554) - 7,978 9,467 (2,264) 7,203 Sales and marketing 119,353 (8,274) - 111,079 86,532 (9,398) 77,134 General and administrative 8,411 (1,026) - 7,385 6,418 (663) 5,755 Other Income (800)

800 - - - - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 136,496 (10,854) 800 126,442 102,417 (12,325) 90,092 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 167,477 11,962 (800) 178,639 72,841 12,845 85,686 Finance income, net 525 - - 525 3,291 - 3,291 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 168,002 11,962 (800) 179,164 76,132 12,845 88,977 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 2,928 - (184) 2,744 1,107 (1,268) (161) NET INCOME 165,074 11,962 (616) 176,420 75,025 14,113 89,138 Add: Loss (net Income) attributable to non-controlling interests (103) - - (103) 5 - 5 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 164,971 11,962 (616) 176,317 75,030 14,113 89,143















NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):













Basic 2.03



2.16 1.04

1.24 Diluted 1.92



2.05 0.89

1.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)













Basic 81,445



81,445 72,114

72,114 Diluted 86,017



86,192 84,185

84,402

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

