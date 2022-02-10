MARENGO, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the winners of its Premier Club Awards for 2021. The annual Premier Club program recognizes the top ten UniCarriers Forklift dealers throughout the Americas. Award honorees set the standard to which all dealers representing UniCarriers' brand products aspire, creating a culture of reliability and professionalism within their organizations and reflecting UniCarriers Forklift's core values.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Celebrates UniCarriers Forklift's Premier Club Winners for 2021

To attain status as an award winner, each organization accepted UniCarriers' challenge, surpassing difficult goals, and ranking among the OEM's leading dealerships. All UniCarriers dealers were evaluated based on new equipment sales, market penetration, aftermarket parts sales, service expertise, overall performance, and professionalism.

The following 10 dealers excelled in these critical areas and earned the prestigious status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2021:

CFE Equipment Corporation, Norfolk, VA

Dyna-Lift, Montgomery, Alabama

Equipment Depot Wisconsin, Hartland, WI

J.M. Equipment Company, Manteca, CA

Lift Solutions, Omaha, NE

M&L Industries, LLC, Houma, LA

Material Handling Supply, Pennsauken, NJ

Ogden Forklifts, Atlanta, GA

Select Equipment Sales, Buena Park, CA

Sunbelt Material Handling, Dallas, TX

"For an award based on such rigorous metrics, it's exciting to see so many exceptional dealers display perseverance, dedication and excellence in representing our company," said Eric Gabriel, vice president, North America Dealer Sales at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Congratulations to this year's winners! Your Never Quit attitude inspires all of us."

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com .

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts , UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn .

