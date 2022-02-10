Progressive American Flat Track Names DRIVEN360 Global Public Relations Agency of Record

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive American Flat Track, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world, has selected DRIVEN360 – a world-class integrated communications and brand marketing house – as global public relations agency of record (AOR). With a storied track record of elevating powersports, automotive and lifestyle brands through bold integrated strategies and creative storytelling, the DRIVEN360 team is spearheading communications support for the 2022 Progressive AFT season, which encompasses 18 National motorcycle racing events across the country from March to October.

DRIVEN360’s agile team cuts through the market clutter with disruptive, impactful integrated brand marketing communications consulting, strategy, activation and bold results. Leveraging years of brand and strategic communications expertise the company delivers multiplatform impact across the marketing mix. Founded by broadcast media personality and transportation/automotive expert, Mike Caudill, DRIVEN brings brands in reach of media outlets across TV, digital, print and social. (PRNewsfoto/DRIVEN360) (PRNewswire)

"Progressive American Flat Track is a sport that is almost too good to be true. With dramatic racing on the track and rare personalities in the pits, it only takes an introduction to the sport to capture the lifelong attention of new fans. We look forward to reigniting the creative process with DRIVEN to find new ways to shed light on the trials and tribulations of our incredible athletes, tuners and team owners as we deliver the next chapter of America's Original Extreme Sport." – Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing

DRIVEN360's dynamic team brings decades of experience in brand counsel/strategy, PR/strategic communications, social media/integrated marketing, sports/entertainment marketing and more capabilities. Progressive American Flat Track will look to the disruptive agency to expand communications efforts, brand initiatives, event activations and more.

"As passionate riders ourselves who live and breathe the motorcycle industry, we are incredibly excited to kick off this partnership with American Flat Track. I have watched this sport grow throughout the years, and it continues to serve up some of the most exciting racing I've ever seen. Today's flat track racing features authentic and hardworking riders who pour their hearts and souls into this sport, and their stories are as exciting as the racing. I'm more than excited to help elevate this brand domestically and across the world." – Robert Knoll, COO and EVP of DRIVEN360

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRIVEN360; Progressive AFT