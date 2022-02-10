Recognizing leading investment strategies on the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform, the awards encompass 11 categories across 978 models. Winners will be announced on March 2, 2022, during a livestream event.

SMArtX Announces 33 Finalists for the 2022 SMArtX Virtual Awards Recognizing leading investment strategies on the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform, the awards encompass 11 categories across 978 models. Winners will be announced on March 2, 2022, during a livestream event.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the Finalists for the 2022 SMArtX Virtual Awards. Now in its second year, the Awards recognize 33 leading strategies on the SMArtX platform across 11 categories based on a weighted, quantitative scoring system.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Winners will be announced during the show's live broadcast on March 2, 2022, at 5pm ET in a unique, celebrity-filled event, featuring special appearances from actors, athletes, comedians, and musicians throughout the program. SMArtX Founder and CEO Evan Rapoport, and President and COO Jonathan Pincus, will serve as emcees.

"Our managers are focused on achieving the results our clients seek, delivering value and consistency at scale whenever possible," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The 2022 SMArtX Virtual Awards allows us to proudly recognize 33 leading strategies who demonstrated asset management excellence through their ability to act nimbly and decisively when opportunities arise, as well as manage risks - that is what empowers our clients."

Winners will be chosen across 11 categories from among 978 eligible strategies available on the SMArtX UMA platform, all of which are based on data metrics for the period ending December 31, 2021. The 11 categories include awards grouped by market cap, investment methodology, and direct indexes. Strategies were scored on a weighted, quantitative system.

"As the SMArtX platform expands with a diversified mix of leading asset management firms, it becomes even more relevant to identify the strategies that outperform," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We congratulate these 33 Finalists and graciously thank the Platinum and Gold sponsors for making this awards program possible."

For more information on the SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards and to register for the livestream event, please visit https://www.smartxadvisory.com/2022-awards-home-page/

The SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Finalists in Alphabetical Order are:

All Cap Strategy of the Year

o Faithward All Cap Momentum

o Pawleys Growth

o Segall, Bryant & Hamill All Cap Equity



Alternative Strategy of the Year

o AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives

o Pento Inflation/Deflation Hedge

o Shaker Long/Short Equity Growth



Balanced Strategy of the Year

o Muhlenkamp & Co., Inc. All Cap Value

o Faithward All Weather Balanced

o Fidelity Target Allocation Blended 85/15 (Z) Model Portfolio



Direct Index of the Year

o Alpha Vee Risk Managed Top 5 Sector ETFs & Treasuries Index

o HCM ALP Aggressive

o IDX Crypto Opportunity Index



ESG/SRI Strategy of the Year

o Dana Social ESG Equity Strategy

o Hotchkis & Wiley Large Cap Fundamental Value

o Northern Trust Quality ESG US Equity



Fixed Income Strategy of the Year

o American Funds Preservation

o Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income CEF

o Rareview Municipal Bond CEF Strategy



Global/International Strategy of the Year

o Fidelity Target Allocation 20/80 (Z) Model Portfolio

o Hilton Dividend & Income Strategy

o Stringer Tactical Opportunities



Large Cap Strategy of the Year

o Dana Social ESG Equity

o Suncoast Dividend Growth

o Wakefield Large Cap Equity



Real Estate Strategy of the Year

o Adelante Property Securities Model

o Gems Olympia Real Estate

o Invesco US Real Estate Securities



Small/Mid Cap Strategy of the Year

o Faithward Small Cap Momentum

o Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip (no K-1s)

o Schafer Cullen SMID Dividend Value Equity



Strategist of the Year

o Chapoquoit Dynamic Portfolios-Aggressive

o Flexible Plan Multi-Strategy Equity Trends

o Kingsview Investment Management Multi-Strategy Aggressive

The SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards is generously supported by several leading investment managers who serve as event sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors:

BlackRock

Franklin Templeton

Krane Shares

Schafer Cullen Investment Management

Gold Sponsors:

Donoghue Forlines

Northern Trust

Ocean Park Asset Management

Russell Investment Management

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions