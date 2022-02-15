Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, Inducted into SIA's Staffing 100 Hall of Fame

READING, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, has been featured on SIA's annual Staffing 100 North America list for the seventh consecutive year and the ninth time overall. Due to his continued success and notable leadership in the industry, SIA has welcomed Dave into the Staffing 100 Hall of Fame.

(PRNewsfoto/Eliassen Group) (PRNewswire)

The Staffing 100 North America list is a prestigious recognition awarded to those in the industry who helped take it forward. The SIA Staffing 100 Hall of Fame is reserved for those who have dedicated themselves to the advancement of the staffing industry for many years, and thus have been named to the annual Staffing 100 North America list several consecutive times. This unranked list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operation gurus, innovators, and others. It includes women and men who are spearheading growth for their organization and the industry by creating efficient processes, using technology to create new models of work that are driven by people, and setting the gold standard for operational practices and business performance.

"I'm thrilled to be invited into the SIA 100 Hall of Fame," said Dave MacKeen. "Achieving this honor is truly humbling. I have been in the professional services industry for close to 30 years, and I'm still excited by how it requires continuous adaptation and innovation in order to succeed over time, which has been especially true in the past few years. Eliassen Group has not only continued to thrive, but we have accelerated our growth. I would like to share this recognition with our leaders in the rapidly expanding Eliassen community who have inspired our teams to find their passion in their work even in the face of global uncertainty. These leaders and our teams are my source of inspiration to continue to do all I can to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate, as is the Eliassen way."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in London, England. For more information, visit www.staffingindustry.com.

Media Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

Senior Vice President - Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eliassen Group