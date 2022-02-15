InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Secure Bag for Food Deliveries (TRO-441)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent third party delivery drivers from tampering with or consuming food orders," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SECURE BAG. My design ensures that food is safe to consume for customers."

The invention provides an effective way to secure food deliveries. In doing so, it prevents delivery workers from tampering with food items. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind for consumers. It also prevents spills. The invention features a secure and durable design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurant services offering food delivery. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

