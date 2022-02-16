Senator Michael Rulli Introduces Accelerating Ohio's Auto Industry Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicles (EVs) become the global automotive trend for the future, Senator Michael Rulli, R-Salem, was joined by Clean Fuels Ohio and other state leaders at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce today as he introduced the Accelerating Ohio's Auto Industry bill.

"Passage of this aggressive, multi-part legislative package is critical to provide resources and innovation to Voltage Valley and the rest of Ohio to grow our auto industry for future generations," said Senator Rulli.

The Accelerating Ohio's Auto Industry bill will focus on the following key areas:

Invest in workforce development. Funding for workforce training and factory retooling across the industry is key to ensuring that vehicles and parts continue to be made in Ohio, thereby protecting and growing Ohio jobs.

Encourage growth in the Ohio EV market through fleet and consumer vehicle incentives. Encouraging adoption of electric vehicles in Ohio sends a clear signal that we are serious about remaining a strong partner to the auto industry as it shifts to EV production.

Create a state EV task force and electrification plan. A task force operating at the state level with the right representation from the legislature, relevant state agencies, and other public and private stakeholders is best positioned to help Ohio become a leader in electric vehicle production and adoption.

Unlock much-needed investment in EV charging infrastructure. In states leading the EV transition, electric utilities provide significant investment in charging infrastructure. For Ohio's utilities to invest at a similar level, we must update guidance to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and establish regulatory certainty.

"The Ohio Chamber of Commerce stands in support of the Accelerating Ohio's Auto Industry bill because it demonstrates to automakers that Ohio is serious about remaining a strong partner to the auto industry as it shifts to EV production," said Steve Stivers, President & CEO, Ohio Chamber of Commerce. "Our aim is to help the state secure a leadership position in EV manufacturing and employ Ohioans at well-paying jobs with ample opportunity for training and advancement," said John Walsh, founder and CEO of Endera.

"At Clean Fuels Ohio, we've seen the shift in technology and know that Ohio is at an important crossroads," said Brendan Kelley, Director of Drive Electric Ohio. "The decisions Ohio makes now will determine if Ohio remains an auto manufacturing state or if we take detrimental steps backward."

SOURCE Clean Fuels Ohio