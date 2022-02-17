Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Reveal New Signage at Ball Arena in Denver

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) have revealed the new Ball Arena signage at the entrance to the arena, marking a milestone moment for the two companies. In 2020, Ball and KSE established a first-of-its-kind partnership to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment, which includes naming rights for Ball Arena, home to the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche and NLL's Colorado Mammoth, alongside family entertainment and concerts.

"From the beginning of our partnership, Ball and KSE have focused on leveraging the influence and reach of sports and entertainment to drive meaningful change in sustainability," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect, Ball Corporation. "Going into year three at Ball Arena, today we celebrate the continuation of our goals and broader progress we've made together on helping venues both reach their sustainability targets and bring fans a more environmentally friendly visitor experience through increased use of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles. We look forward to continuing to work with KSE in Denver and beyond."

Ball and KSE have made significant progress on reducing plastic waste and bringing fans a more environmentally friendly fan experience at Ball Arena. By introducing multiple sizes and formats of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles, Ball Arena has eliminated more than 350,000 single-use plastic cups and bottles and is on pace to eliminate more than 1 million single-use plastic cups and bottles in 2022. Ball and KSE have also spearheaded The Green Assists program, which is focused on recycling and education, and launched consumer activations such as Team Aluminum, a program that makes recycling easy for fans by enlisting ambassadors to collect recyclables using backpacks.

"We are excited to celebrate our partnership with Ball Corporation and officially reveal the new signage at Ball Arena," said Matt Hutchings, KSE Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Working together, we believe this partnership is transformative and will continue to help redefine the way arenas and stadiums operate globally."

The Ball and KSE partnership was founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice. Global efforts include partnerships with Premier League's Arsenal F.C., which plays in London's Emirates Stadium, and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and their home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include: the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Ball Arena, Dick's Sports Goods Park and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network and Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider.

