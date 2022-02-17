Public Relations Veterans Launch Conversation-Minded Agency Venture 'Genuine Article'

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based brand communications firm Genuine Article Brand Communications has officially opened its doors and is already serving the public relations, cause communications, issues management, public affairs, and strategic marketing needs of 16 clients. Helmed by former leadership of ad agency The Richards Group's public relations practice, Genuine Article founders Stacie Barnett, Elizabeth Clayton, and Greg Miller partnered with the goal to help brands break through the crowded communication environment by focusing on authentic expression, meaningful dialogue, and mutually beneficial conversation. Genuine Article operates nationwide and currently has staff in North Texas, Austin, and Phoenix.

"Every brand has an increasing opportunity — and responsibility — to engage authentically with its constituents and the public. Our team brings deep experience and diversity in skill set to the table to do just that. We're comprised of PR pros, cause communicators, former journalists, public affairs strategists, crises navigators… but at our core, we are all thoughtful conversationalists," said Barnett.

Barnett spent 27 years leading PR and cause initiatives for brands including Hyundai Motor America, Sub-Zero, and Fruit of the Loom; and most recently served as the group's managing principal. Miller spent 12 years leading national PR strategy and execution for Fortune 500 brands as well as large private companies and worked on the launch or revitalization of multiple iconic Dallas-Fort Worth properties and civic initiatives. Clayton spent the last decade overseeing cause-based strategic communications efforts for The Salvation Army; Scottish Rite for Children; and a host of national, regional, and local nonprofit organizations.

"Brands' constituents and consumers expect to have their questions answered and opinions heard, despite increasing distrust of almost every industry and institution in America. But people still trust people, and we see an opportunity to step up the role honest communications play in creating dialogues that embrace different perspectives," Clayton said. "When a brand can talk with its audience, not at them, it grows trust, respect, and advocacy."

Additional team members' expertise spans client industries, journalism, cause communications, issues management, and public affairs experience. In addition to directly representing clients across industries and causes, Genuine Article will continue to serve several clients in collaboration with their former agency and is partnering with other advertising and marketing firms on work supporting various brands and initiatives.

"The fresh approach we're taking to partner directly — with brands big and small, national and local — and serve a growing list of agencies as a valuable resource for them and their clients' PR and cause needs is resonating," said Miller.

Current Genuine Article clients include ASTREA Development, Discount Tire, Envision, RoboTire, The Salvation Army, Scottish Rite for Children, Shavelogic, and Universal Engineering Sciences. The group recently helped launch pharmacy disrupter Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, real estate investment firm Apricus Realty Capital, and expanded its relationship with Envy Gaming — one of the largest esports and entertainment brands in North America.

Genuine Article is actively recruiting PR and cause-minded professionals to join its growing team. For more information, follow Genuine Article on LinkedIn .

About Genuine Article

Genuine Article is an independent communications firm that partners with brands and agencies to authentically bring conversations, businesses, societal issues, and nonprofits the attention they deserve. Founded in 2021 by a trio of PR and cause branding pros with 50+ years of combined experience, Genuine Article serves clients throughout North America. Recognition for its team's work includes the Bronze Anvil, Bulldog Award of Excellence, and the Cause Marketing Golden Halo Award. Genuine Article is headquartered in North Texas with team members and specialists in Austin and Phoenix. For more information, visit GenuineArticleCommunications.com.

