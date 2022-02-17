Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Enters Colorado with 15-Unit Development Deal

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-Em-Up Taquitos , the nation's first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal, taking the nation by storm. The brand's newly signed deal will bring 15 locations to the Denver area, which will mark the brand's entrance into Colorado. This new deal comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is beginning to expand its presence across the U.S., and had a record-breaking development year selling 420 units in 2021.

All 15 locations will be owned by Robert Barsky and Igor L. Barsky, who bring over 40 years of experience operating several successful business models. The duo believes their knowledge and years of experience will make them successful franchisees and area developers with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos.

"The Colorado development deal is a huge opportunity for Roll-Em-Up Taquitos," said Chris Wyland, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Chief Development Officer. "We are entering a strong market with two very passionate operators who believe in our brand and team. We look forward to seeing them roll!"

In addition to bringing 15 units to the greater Denver area, the Barsky duo plans to open a total of 50 units across Colorado.

"Growing alongside the brand, we intend to open 50 locations across the state," added Basky. "I have no doubt that the communities we serve will embrace the great-tasting, fresh food and the lively atmosphere that Roll-Em-Up Taquitos brings to the table. I am eager to get started and thrilled to bring such a unique concept to many Colorado communities."

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos' is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen's famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are "Blastin Reggae" and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand's handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous "lit" sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

"We are thrilled to be entering the Colorado market with our new franchise partners, Robert and Igor," stated Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. "As we expand our footprint from west to east, I have no doubt that the rest of the country is going to love our unique product."

To share Mama Karen's famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 420 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

