Cresta Wins Most Innovative Product at the 2022 CX Awards Cresta recognized as an industry leader for innovative artificial intelligence solutions for the contact center industry, commitment to empowering customer relationship managers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in AI-Driven Real-Time Coaching for the contact center, won 'Most Innovative Product' at the premier CX Awards celebration. Hailed as the "CX technology industry's highest honor," the CX Awards are hosted and presented by CX Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the customer experience technology space. The award win exemplifies Cresta's commitment to providing innovative solutions while prioritizing customer and employee satisfaction.

Cresta was also a finalist in the Best Use of AI and Best Contact Center Platform categories and received high commendation for the latter. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution, and is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Robin Gareiss, Martin Hill-Wilson, Michael Fauscette, Jaimy Szymanski, Nerys Corfield, and Julie Tano-Lawson.

"The entire team at Cresta is honored that the CX Awards recognizes our hard work and innovative products," said Zayd Enam , CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "It is an exciting time for our industry and we are dedicated to innovating on behalf of and in service to our customers."

With the unique challenges presented by the pandemic, The Great Resignation, and the supply chain crises, contact centers have had to deal with more inbound customer requests than ever before, coupled with increasing expectations by customers. Cresta mitigates these challenges with an innovative AI-driven platform that coaches agents in real-time, taking the best practices of top performers and amplifying those across the entire team.

Additionally, Cresta enables managers to track conversations and agent progression to allow for instantaneous coaching and prompts for their agents. Customers using Cresta have seen an average increase of 15% in CSAT, 3x reduction in ramp time, 18% deduction in attrition rates, and 3 to 5 hours saved in repetitive tasks every week.

"Cresta is implementing groundbreaking technology, but the agents amplify its voice," said Enam. "Using AI to help empower humans is a skill, and tapping into the relation between CX and EX (employee experience) is the catalyst that's accelerated the growth of such a great business model. When you invest in team members' experience, the customers of Fortune 500 companies are satisfied because they receive help from someone who's always on top of their problem-solving skills. This is true CX excellence."

