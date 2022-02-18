FlourishingAI Launches upLink, a Revolutionary New Onramp for Safe and Easy Access to DeFi Exchanges.

FlourishingAI Launches upLink, a Revolutionary New Onramp for Safe and Easy Access to DeFi Exchanges.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlourishingAI has launched upLink, a revolutionary portal for safe and easy access to DeFi trading, eliminating complex barriers that have prevented new investors from participating in DeFi markets.

Introducing upLink by FlourishingAI, a single-stop solution for moving your fiat cash into BNB.

Flourishing upLink allows a secure, one-way transaction to quickly purchase the BNB token on the BNB Chain. More importantly, users can easily go from purchasing their BNB directly into a managed crypto portfolio from FlourishingAI, or they can simply take the digital money and run to any number of exchanges.

This simple idea of an "easy in" to DeFi has been incredibly elusive until now.

The process for getting up and running in DeFi is prohibitively complex, requiring users to bounce across multiple platforms as they move fiat currency into crypto and across different protocols.

FlourishingAI is excited to provide an easy onramp for the exploding DeFi market that provides bank-level encryption without complications.

FlourishingAI offers the most advanced artificial intelligence portfolio management & insights solution available for the DeFi and crypto markets. Utilizing a true neural network, FlourishingAI monitors more than 6,800 markets simultaneously and parses through more than 2.5TB of data per day to gain a holistic, 360º view of market conditions and deliver trades based on true risk mitigation and early pattern recognition. Interacting with more than 380,000 users daily, FlourishingAI is able to predict 1-4 days into the future to determine market movement, and independently trades users portfolios to grow their assets and build their wealth for long-term success.

The FlourishingAI token (AI) - is available on PancakeSwap and is expected to see massive value growth throughout 2022.

To learn more about FlourishingAI and Flourishing upLink, visit them on the web at www.flourishingUpLink.com.

About FlourishingAI

FlourishingAI delivers the most advanced artificial intelligence portfolio management & insights solution available for the DeFi and crypto markets. The platform combines deep learning, blockchain monitoring, high-frequency trading, portfolio rebalancing, automated arbitrage, target price probability analysis, and early pattern recognition to beat the market and create positive asset growth.

To learn more about FlourishingAI, visit us on the web at www.flourishingAI.com or join us on one of our other channels: Twitter | Telegram | Medium | YouTube | Facebook

For more information:

cannonball_01

Chief Marketing Officer

E: info@flourishingai.com

upLink logo in black text for light backgrounds. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flourishing AI