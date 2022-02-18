Milliman MedInsight named 2022 "Best in KLAS" for Payer Quality Analytics with the introduction of cloud-based digital integration MedInsight's platform supports population health management analytics and interoperability of clinical and claims data

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedInsight, Milliman, Inc.'s highly regarded platform for data warehousing and healthcare analytics, was named the number one provider solution for Payer Quality Analytics in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. KLAS, a research firm focused on the healthcare IT market since 1996, publishes the Best in KLAS report annually, recognizing outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. This is the fourth year in a row that MedInsight has been top-ranked for Payer Quality Analytics. The recognition comes as MedInsight rolls out its new analytics and integration capabilities in 2022.

MedInsight's cloud-based architecture will support greater interoperability between provider and payer systems

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms."

Given the rapid expansion of the healthcare analytics landscape, the integration of clinical and claims data has never been more important. MedInsight's cloud-based architecture will support greater interoperability between provider and payer systems and expand advanced analytic capabilities to support population health management.

"Provider expectations around healthcare analytics are increasing as businesses use data to help transform their insurance and care processes," says Iyibo Jack, Senior Vice President of Product Development for MedInsight. "We are honored to have won the Best in KLAS award for Payer Quality Analytics for a fourth year in a row as we focus on making data processes more integrated, efficient, and user-friendly."

During the preparation of the report, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers that year. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

For more information about Milliman MedInsight's products go to www.medinsight.milliman.com.

About Milliman MedInsight

Milliman MedInsight is one of the healthcare industry's most widely used analytics and data platforms. Leveraged by more than 300 payers, providers, and purchasers, MedInsight provides contextualized insights that fuel prescriptive outcomes tailored to its clients.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft-ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

