As Pickleball Explodes, Life Time Announces Feb. 20 Grand Opening for its First Pickleball-Only Destination at Bloomington North

More than 30 permanent pickleball courts now in play across seven Life Time Twin Cities clubs; National tournament in Lakeville this weekend

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), today announced the Feb. 20 opening of its first-ever pickleball-only destination at Life Time Bloomington North (5250 W 84th St.). The world-class pickleball destination is part of Life Time's commitment to be the largest indoor pickleball provider in North America.

Following a multi-million dollar renovation, Life Time Bloomington North will open with five international competitive level pickleball courts and a dedicated viewing area for open play and tournaments. Later this year, a full bar and lounge space will open for post-play social gatherings and events.

Life Time has brought on Katie Easter to lead Bloomington North's pickleball programming, including top tier pickleball leagues and events, to ensure it's a world class destination for beginners and world class international players. Prior to Life Time Bloomington North, Easter was the lead coordinator for Wayzata Country Club, Life Time Bloomington South and St. Louis Park, and most recently Pickleball 43.

"Life Time has committed to becoming not just the largest pickleball provider here and across our clubs but more importantly, the premier pickleball destination," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time's President and Chief Operating Officer. "The opening of Bloomington North, along with our other pickleball offerings across the metro, is truly creating unbeatable experiences for anyone who plays – or is learning to play – this great sport."

Life Time started expanding its pickleball programming last summer and now offers the sport at more than 120 of its athletic resorts. It will have 400 dedicated courts nationwide within the next two years. Locally, Life Time has also installed permanent pickleball courts at its Eden Prairie Flagship, Eden Prairie Crosstown, Lakeville, White Bear Lake, Chanhassen and St. Louis Park locations.

Life Time is also increasing the number of pickleball tournaments it's hosting at its resorts this year. Its Lakeville location will host the Ororo Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Indoor National Championships from February 24th through the 27th, which will attract hundreds of the top players in the nation. Life Time and the PPA will also host tournaments at its Charlotte, Peachtree Corners (Atlanta) and Rancho San Clemente destinations later this year.

Pickleball, essentially a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, is the fastest-growing sport in North America, growing its participants by more than 21% between 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Pickleball Association. Once considered a sport strictly for active agers, younger players are increasingly also picking up the sport with the average player age now at 44.5-years-old.

More information on Life Time and its pickleball programming can be found here.

