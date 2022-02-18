Ritchie Bros. issues Market Trends Year-in-Review Report for Transportation Sector

Truck tractor prices in the US are up +65% year-over-year, while vocational truck prices are up +44%

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Soaring demand for truck tractors and other transportation assets caused unprecedented price acceleration in the sector in 2021. With its February Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. looks closely at used truck and trailer sales last year, with in-depth charts outlining volumes, median pricing, and more by asset category.

Mitigating factors such as port congestion, COVID-related reduced workforce capacity, and continued driver shortages have hampered the industry's ability to transport goods, while manufacturers faced headwinds producing trucks and meeting demand. For example, the volume of truck tractors (tandem axle) sold in 2021 dropped by -37% from 2020 levels – from more than 17,800 to over 11,100 trucks.

The February 2022 35-page Market Trends Report highlights sales of truck tractors (T/A & Tri/A), van trailers, pickups, van trucks, flatbed trucks, mechanic trucks, water trucks, dump trucks (T/A & Tri/A), lowboy trailers, stepdeck trailers, and heavy haul trucks. To download the free report, visit rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"We attracted a record number of bidders in 2021, resulting in the strongest pricing we have ever seen," said Doug Olive, Senior Vice President (Pricing), Ritchie Bros. "Truck tractor pricing at the end of the year was up 65% year over year while vocational trucks were up 44% in the U.S. It's a seller's market and consignors around the world are taking advantage by turning their surplus trucks and trailers into cash."

Doug Rusch, Managing Director of Rouse Sales, added, "In mid to late 2020, used equipment pricing started to increase, and since then, we've seen a steady uptick in values month-in and month-out. Since January 2019, auction values for used truck tractors are up +77% and vocational trucks up +27%. The retail channel has also shown improvement for truck tractors, up +38% since January 2019."

