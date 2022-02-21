Apex Tool Group CMO Sets Retirement Date; Rich Mathews Appointed new CMO

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Tool Group today announced the retirement plans of current Chief Marketing Officer Bob Heisner. Heisner joined ATG in July 2016 and was named CMO in October 2020. In his time with ATG, Heisner helped build ATG's six flagship brands, APEX®, Cleco®, Crescent®, GEARWRENCH®, SATA® and Weller® and repositioned Cleco as a master brand. His leadership served him well through the development of key business processes and ATG's Digital Center of Excellence.

Soon to be retired CMO, Bob Heisner (PRNewswire)

"What a privilege it has been to work with this team. The changes that have taken place over the past six years are truly amazing! It is bittersweet to leave this incredible team, but I know they are in great hands, and 2022 should be another breakthrough year," said Heisner.

In anticipation of Heisner's upcoming retirement, Rich Mathews has been named ATG's new CMO. Mathews is a seasoned global marketing leader with over 30 years of experience in modernizing and growing consumer and commercial brands like Lenox, Irwin, Hilmor and Stanley Bostitch, DeWalt and Amazon. Mathews served as the Chief Marketing Officer, Newell Brands, leading global brand development and centers of excellence for insights, advertising, social media, packaging and graphic and industrial design. He also had operating responsibility for the global eCommerce division.

As CMO, Mathews will focus on accelerating brand building and extending digital capabilities across ATG's global portfolio. "While I am excited to join ATG and continue to build on the great foundation of ATG brands and products, I am most excited to be working alongside a team that is clearly passionate about winning and creating value through building great brands." Said Mathews.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Mathews will report directly to Jim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Tool Group.

"Rich is a world-class marketer and leader, and we are thrilled to have him join the Apex Tool Group leadership team. Rich brings extensive experience building global brands and creating value. We are confident Rich will lead our brands to an exciting new level for end-users, customers and associates," noted Jim Roberts.

