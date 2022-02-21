Tiara Yachts Receives Marine Industry CSI Award

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today it has earned the 2021 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for outstanding customer satisfaction in multiple product segments.

Winners were announced at the Miami International Boat Show during the Innovation Breakfast hosted by the NMMA. Tiara Yachts was recognized in the following categories and segments:

Outboard Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Inboard Boats, Express Cruisers

"We love hearing that our new and returning customers have had great experiences with Tiara, and we have our manufacturing and customer service teams to thank for that," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "As we look ahead into 2022 and see boating emerge as a top outdoor activity, we will continue to offer the best luxury yachts to our customers. The demand for boating is growing and we are prepared to meet it."

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who have achieved the highest level of customer contentment, as voted on by customers. Scores are calculated by surveying those who purchased a new boat or engine within the calendar year. Manufacturers must reach an independently assessed standard of excellence in customer satisfaction of 90 percent or higher over the previous year to be eligible for the award.

The past year has seen an increased demand for boating, with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reporting it was the largest conventional activity in the nation with $30.8 billion in current-dollar value added.

For more information about Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 53 feet in the Open and Coupe lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .

