North Park University and Art Institute of Chicago Partner on Free Admission for Undergraduates

North Park University and Art Institute of Chicago Partner on Free Admission for Undergraduates Art and Education Student Facilitates Access to Free Admission for Fellow Undergraduates

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) and the Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) have partnered to offer all North Park undergraduate students free admission to the AIC. The University Partner Program also includes special exhibitions, virtual programs and lectures, professional development, an invitation to AIC's Jobs at Art Museums fair, and two dates during the academic school year for the entire North Park community to enjoy free admission.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about. (PRNewswire)

North Park's Student Engagement office presented the idea of being part of the partnership opportunity to one of its very own students, Emily Underwood, an Education and Art major. As the fine arts representative in Student Government, Underwood sat side-by-side with Student Engagement staff members to plan the program and make it a reality.

"If Student Engagement sees that you have an idea, they work tirelessly to make sure you are connected with the right people to make it happen," said Underwood. "I am so excited to have been a part of this which I know will be used and loved by North Park students," added Underwood.

Viewing Chicago as an extension of the classroom, North Park's curriculum integrates experiential learning opportunities spanning the arts, sciences, nonprofits, ministries, businesses, and civic organizations.

"Being involved in this partnership opens up even more opportunities for the city (Chicago) to be a part of our classroom. The art world can be brought into every classroom," said Underwood.

In addition to free admission for all undergraduate students with a valid North Park ID, partnership benefits also offer:

AIC's renowned encyclopedic collection, archival materials in the Ryerson and Burnham Libraries, lectures, and programs

50 general admission tickets for faculty, staff, and other guests

10% discount on first time memberships (up to Member Plus level) for North Park students, staff, and faculty (excluding student and e-member levels)

Two virtual opportunities

Invitation to Jobs at Art Museums (JAM), an annual museum career awareness event

Opportunities for special professional development programs

Concierge service for planned group trips, meetings, classes, or tours

Complementary admission to AIC is valid through January 31, 2023.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Park University